Man accused in 2002 death of stepson Jahi Turner gets new attorney

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two weeks after he was ordered to stand trial on a murder charge, a man accused in the 2002 death of his 2-year-old stepson Jahi Turner was allowed Thursday to replace his two attorneys.



Deputy District Attorney Bill Mitchell objected to the proposed changes in Tieray Jones' defense team, saying the move would unnecessarily impact the government's right to a speedy trial.



But Superior Court Judge Kathleen Lewis relieved defense attorneys Alex Ozols and Vik Monder and appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Jones when the defendant said that's what he wanted.



The 38-year-old defendant was arrested in North Carolina in April and brought back to San Diego to face charges. Trial is currently set for April 3.



Authorities said Jahi was a healthy 26-month-old child when he moved to San Diego in 2002 with his mother, who was serving in the Navy, and Jones. The defendant told police that the child disappeared from a park at the southern end of Balboa Park on April 25, 2002.



Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney said the toddler was last seen three days earlier at the Golden Hill apartment complex where the family lived.



The child's mother, Tameka Jones, had gone out to sea and left Jahi with the defendant, according to evidence at the five-day preliminary hearing.



Jones wrote in a journal that Jahi was acting "really funny" and lethargic the day after she left, Rooney said.

"I don't want him hating me for something I can't control," the defendant wrote.



Rooney alleged that stressors in the defendant's life - including money problems and the fact that Jahi had wet the bed where they both slept - may have led Jones to injure the child.



The prosecutor theorized that Jones killed the child by either punching or kicking him and disposed of the body, which has never been found.



A neighbor at the apartment complex saw Jones taking out large bags of trash to a dumpster just before the trash was to be picked up the day before he was reported missing, according to Rooney.



Jahi's blood was found on a blanket on the bed, some of his clothes were thrown away in a dumpster, and the child's pajamas were located in the trunk of Jones' car, the prosecutor said.



Rooney said the defendant gave police a "story" that Jahi was kidnapped from the 28th Street park on April 25, 2002, but witnesses never saw the child at the park that day.



The prosecutor said Jones made emergency calls to his wife's ship before he and Jahi supposedly went to the park, about a mile away from their apartment.



Rooney said that "something bad" happened to Jahi in the apartment, and that the child suffered a traumatic injury, either head trauma or abdominal trauma.



If the child was somehow injured, Jones did not seek medical care for Jahi and is responsible for his death, Rooney said.



Ozols argued that police questioned Jones extensively in 2002 but the defendant was never arrested.



Ozols agreed that some of Jones' statements at the time were inconsistent, but argued that prosecutors brought no new evidence to the table that would prove the defendant's guilt.



"It cannot be explained what happened in that house," Ozols told Judge Charles Rogers. "The evidence is not there."



Rogers, in his ruling to hold the defendant for trial, said the evidence was "compelling" that the 911 call made by Jones on April 25, 2002, was fabricated.

"It did not happen the way he said it happened,'' the judge said.



Rogers pointed to the testimony of a pediatrician who said the stress in the defendant's life increased the chances that Jahi was the victim of child abuse.



Two days before he was reported missing, Jones told his wife that her son fell of the bed after being scared by a kitten, according to court testimony.



The judge also pointed to a "controlled call" in which Jones told his wife that "accidents happen," while not admitting that the child was hurt.



"You'll never know what happened unless you talk to me," Jones told his wife.



Rogers said the evidence was "compelling" that Jahi died at the hands of the defendant.



Jones faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.



