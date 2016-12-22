Battle to save the Don Diego clock tower - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Battle to save the Don Diego clock tower

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The fight is underway to save the iconic Don Diego clock tower at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.  
 
Officials say the 63-year-old landmark will be torn down before the fair opens in June. 

CBS 8's Kelly Hessedal shares more on the demolition plans and the fight to keep the landmark standing in the video above.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.