Homeless shelters open through Monday as powerful storms hit San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Inclement weather homeless shelters were activated in downtown San Diego this afternoon and will be open through Monday, according to city officials.

Emergency shelter information is available by dialing 2-1-1, where callers will be provided with emergency shelter information and referrals to partner agencies who can accommodate immediate housing needs during severe weather, officials said.

Due to the heavy rain in the forecast for this weekend, People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, and St. Vincent de Paul Village have both activated their inclement weather shelters in the downtown San Diego area through Monday.

The County of San Diego also activated its inclement weather response.

Anyone looking for shelter is encouraged to call 2-1-1, a free, 24-hour, confidential phone service. Information is also available online.