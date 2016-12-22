Saving the Christmas a fire tried to destroy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fatal house fire devastated a Mount Hope family last holiday season after one child was killed and two others were seriously injured.

The two surviving children spent much of the year in hospitals recovering.

This Christmas the entire family is together at a relative's home while theirs remains under construction.

While the family continues to heal, the San Diego Fire Department stepped in Thursday to bring them a little holiday cheer.

Since the fire, several firefighters remained in contact with the family and helped make it a holiday to remember.

This year, a local business also decided to donate gifts so the children could have a memorable Christmas.

Both kids will need to go back to the hospital for more treatment, but the family said they are glad they will be together this season.

One of the children still needs more than 80 surgeries and will return to the hospital in the new year.

The family said they are hopeful and grateful for the community support.