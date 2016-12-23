Christmas Carpool Karaoke

James Corden and Reggie Watts kick off a Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke singing "Joy to the World" with One Direction, Stevie Wonder, Iggy Azalea, Rod Stewart, Carrie Underwood, Jason Derulo and Justin Bieber.

