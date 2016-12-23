Police officer injured in a hit-and-run in El Cajon

The U.S. Navy paid tribute on Tuesday to seven sailors who were killed when their destroyer collided with a merchant ship off Japan. The Japan-based 7th Fleet said more than 2,000 sailors and their families attended the ceremony in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.
A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night while crossing an El Cajon street, according to reports from the scene.
San Diego's tight housing market squeezed renters this spring as the county's apartment vacancy rate plunged to 3.7 percent, down from 5.4 percent last fall, the San Diego County Apartment Association reported Monday.
The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium.
Temperatures across San Diego County will begin to lower Tuesday, but the risk of wildfires will remain high in some areas.
A dog that beat the odds living on her own in the Miramar Landfill for two years is recovering well.
Lucy recently had surgery on one of her knees and still needs an additional surgery.
News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch stopped by her vet appointment to show us how she's doing.
A News 8 team member added a new family member to her home. While puppies can be adorable, they are also a lot of work. News 8's Marcella reports from Torrey Highlands with how the new addition means new responsibilities for the whole family.
The La Jolla Playhouse continues to make a name for itself in the theater world.And just recently, the playhouse's world famous director Christopher Ashley won a Tony Award for "Best Director of a Musical" for "Come From Away."
A fire that charred 36 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 100 percent contained Monday evening.