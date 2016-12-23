Police officer injured in a hit-and-run in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police officer injured in a hit-and-run in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - El Cajon police are searching Thursday night for a driver who hit a police officer in a shopping plaza. 

The officer struck in the hit-and-run suffered minor injury to a knee. 

CBS News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from El Cajon with the description of the suspect and the car he was driving. 

