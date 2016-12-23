Man Suspected of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy During Road Rage Inciden - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man Suspected of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy During Road Rage Incident Turns Himself In

Updated: Dec 23, 2016 8:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.