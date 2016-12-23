Oceanside parents both facing stage-four cancer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local family going through an unspeakable tragedy got a huge surprise from a local restaurant.

Joey and Maggie Graziano are in their late thirties and parents of two children. Both have stage-four cancer.

As they face the fight of their lives from inside a hospital room, Maggie and Joey Graziano still manage to smile. This year they are excited to celebrate Christmas with their sons, six-year-old Kai and 19-month-old Everett.

In May, 38-year-old Joey was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer. Just six weeks ago, his wife learned she has stage-four colon cancer.

All this occurred after Kai went into remission for pediatric neuroblastoma.

Despite the prognosis, it has not stopped the family from fighting - which has cost them greatly to the tune of $100,000.

Friday morning, the Grazianos received a $30,000 gift from Donovan's.

General manager Sean Merzbacher and server captain, Courtney Scalia, said it was an easy decision to make.

The generosity was met with tears and gratitude.

To help out the family even more, Donovan's has teamed up with the Nice Guys of San Diego - a non-profit organization - to raise even more money for the Graziano family.