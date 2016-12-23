Man Writes Heartbreaking Tribute to Girlfriend Who Died Before They Announced She Was Pregnant

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy kept John F. Kennedy Jr. waiting for nearly three weeks before finally saying yes to his proposal.
Flames have destroyed the million-dollar ranch home belonging to Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki.
Less than a day after it was erected on the grounds of the Arkansas state Capitol, a controversial Ten Commandments monument was destroyed.
A Florida woman has been charged with sexual battery for allegedly having sex with an 11-year-old boy, an encounter that resulted in her getting pregnant, authorities said.
A superstitious woman in China grounded a flight for more than five hours after she tossed coins into the engine as a wish for a safe flight, according to reports.
An Ohio woman who suffered horrific burns across her entire body when her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire has died from her injuries, two years after the vicious attack.
A Florida man is facing charges after cops said he threatened the life of a state lawmaker over Facebook.
A framed issue of Time magazine with Donald Trump on the cover, which hangs in at least 17 of his golf resorts from Florida to Scotland and found to be fake, has prompted the publisher to ask for their removal.
A Florida man trying to help a lost toddler was beaten by the girl's father, who mistakenly thought she was being abducted, police said.