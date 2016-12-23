Rockettes' owners say attendance at inauguration is a choice

Some beach coverups protect you from the sun, some add style to your poolside appearance and then there are sarongs that change people’s lives. Sarah Sternberg, Founder of Songa Designs is here to share how a simple Summer Accessory is making a difference.
A memorial service was held Tuesday for the seven sailors killed when their destroyer - the USS Fitzgerald - collided earlier this month with a container ship off the coast of Japan.
Climbing seven flights of stairs just for fun and the view from the top is worth every step! The California Tower is open for sunset tours at Balboa Park After Dark.
San Diego is known for its craft beer scene, but one local business owner is hoping to quench area thirst with another beverage. Craft soda.
A man arrested following a deadly shooting and SWAT standoff in National City Saturday is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Police are offering a reward and seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in a sexual assault last month in the Encanto neighborhood.
More than 100 people staged a "die in" and held a candlelight vigil Tuesday outside UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest to protest the Senate Republican health care bill.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.