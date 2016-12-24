Best wishes flow in for 'Star Wars' star Carrie Fisher

A brush fire spread over open terrain near the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, scorching about 400 acres and threatening some homes and an animal shelter.
The body of one of two local sailors, who died when their Navy destroyer collided with a cargo shop, returned to San Diego Wednesday night.
Protesters gathered in Rancho Peñasquitos Wednesday night upset over a plan to demolish an affordable housing complex.
We've all been there, standing at our trash and recycling bins wondering, "is it trash or is it recyclable?"
With just days to go before the San Diego County Fair comes to a close for 2017, we are getting a look at all the strange items that ended up in the lost and found.
News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Del Mar with what was left behind.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.
The fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student by San Diego police officers last month was legally justified, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban into effect on Thursday, affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.
This Saturday the San Diego Zoo is bringing back some old friends to park including endangered African Penguins that will be on exhibit for the first time in 35 years.
Rick Schwartz and his friend Pokie the African Crested Porcupine stopped by Morning Extra to share the excitement and animals that are the reason why Africa "rocks.
This Saturday the San Diego Zoo is bringing back some old friends to park including endangered African Penguins that will be on exhibit for the first time in 35 years.
Rick Schwartz and his friend Pokie the African Crested Porcupine stopped by Morning Extra to share the excitement and animals that are the reason why Africa "rocks.