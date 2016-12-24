Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Fried Chicken Cakes From Ch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Fried Chicken Cakes From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Find Snow in Calabasas

Updated: Dec 24, 2016 2:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.