Holiday Schedule: MTS & North County Transit District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Both the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will provide reduced service Sunday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.
The MTS trolley system in San Diego will run every half-hour today, and operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, which will be the observed holiday.
Most MTS bus routes will be operate on a normal Sunday schedule Sunday, and a Saturday schedule on Monday, according to the agency.
The following bus routes will not operate either day: MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 870; MTS Rapid 237 and Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290; MTS Rural Routes 888, 891, 892 and 894; and the Sorrento Valley Coaster Connection.
NCTD buses, light-rail and trains will operate on a Sunday schedule Sunday.
Click the following links for the MTS holiday schedule and the North County Transit District schedule.
