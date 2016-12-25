San Diego's Christmas tree recycling program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city and county of San Diego will kick off its 43rd annual Christmas tree recycling program on Monday.

The program establishes drop-off sites around the city for residents who don't have curbside refuse pickup service.

According to the city's Environmental Services Department, people who drop off their trees should make sure they don't contain ornaments, lights or stands. No plastic bags, trash or trees used for commercial or fundraising purposes are allowed.

The program diverted around 1,100 tons of holiday trees from the Miramar Landfill last year, the equivalent of more than 140,000 individual Christmas trees.

San Diego residents can recycle their Christmas trees at the Mirarmar Landfill Greenery at 5180 Convoy St., off Highway 52.

Other drop-off locations are:

-- Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive

-- Cielo Drive at Woodman Street in Encanto

-- Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

-- Kate Sessions Memorial Park, Soledad Road and Loring Street

-- Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. in Logan Heights

-- SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway in Mission Beach

-- Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive

-- Robb Athletic Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. in Ocean Beach

-- Montgomery Waller Community Park, lower west parking lot in Otay Mesa/Nestor

Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Drive

Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos

-- San Diego State University, Parking Lot D off Alvarado Road

-- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

-- De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Tierrasanta

-- Swanson Pool parking lot, 3585 Governor Drive in University City.



Drop-off locations are also available for residents outside city limits. Among them are Calaveras, Poinsettia and Stagecoach parks in Carlsbad, Coronado Cays and Glorietta Bay Park in Coronado, Kit Carson and Jesmond Dene parks in Escondido; Las Palmas Park in National City; Ramona High School, the San Marcos Senior Center and Valley Center Elementary School.