Victim identified in Vista homicide

VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) - A 22-year-old Fallbrook man who was found mortally wounded in Vista on Christmas Eve was identified Monday by the Sheriff's Department as Tyler Branon.



Branon was found sitting in a car by deputies shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane, according to Homicide Lt. Kenneth Nelson. He had been shot several times.



Deputies immediately began to render first aid and paramedics continued, but Branon was pronounced dead at the scene, Nelson said.



The cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and determined to be a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office. All other details about the death have been sealed.



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.