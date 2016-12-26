George Michael, James Corden and the first Carpool Karaoke

NEW YORK (CBS 8/AP) — Reactions to the death of superstar George Michael, who died Sunday at his home at age 53, are pouring in from around the world. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, paid tribute to Michael in this tweet:

"I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."

Corden's viral sensation Carpool Karaoke has a long history and what seems to be the first installment of the popular series has surfaced. In this video, you see George Michael and Corden in a segment for Comic Relief in 2011.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

The following are additional reactions to the musician's death:

"I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans." — Elton John, on Instagram.

"Farewell My Friend! ... Another Great Artist leaves us." — Madonna, on Twitter.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx" — Michael's Wham! groupmate Andrew Ridgeley on Twitter. Yog stands for "Yours Only George."

"My heart, like yours, is broken. George Michael was a musical genius and I am so grateful to have known him. In a world that needs music more than ever, today it is less so." — Liza Minnelli, on Facebook.

"Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad" — from Twitter account for Martin Fry of band ABC.

"This is so crazy. I was just at his house the morning of the 23rd. So crazy." — producer-musician Nile Rodgers, on Twitter.

"Can't believe George Michael has passed ... one of the greatest singers and writers the UK ever produced. I'm really saddened ... a lovely man." — singer Howard Jones, on Twitter.

Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx" — producer-musician Mark Ronson, on Twitter.

"I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent." — singer-songwriter Alison Moyet, on Twitter.

"It's hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end." — pop group Simply Red, on Twitter.



