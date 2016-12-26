The New Children's Museum rings in the New Year with pajama jam - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The New Children's Museum rings in the New Year with pajama jam

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Photo booths, dance parties and a balloon drop are all part of a New Year’s Pajama Jam that’s scheduled for Friday.

The Fourth Annual Pajama Jam will be held December 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The New Children's Museum in downtown San Diego.

Everyone who attends this party is encouraged to wear their jammies, even the parents. The celebration includes dinner, drinks, entertainment, prizes and a balloon drop.

Ticket prices:  
Members: $15/child, $25/adult
Non-Members: $25/child, $35/adult

