The New Children's Museum rings in the New Year with pajama jam

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Photo booths, dance parties and a balloon drop are all part of a New Year’s Pajama Jam that’s scheduled for Friday.

The Fourth Annual Pajama Jam will be held December 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The New Children's Museum in downtown San Diego.

Everyone who attends this party is encouraged to wear their jammies, even the parents. The celebration includes dinner, drinks, entertainment, prizes and a balloon drop.

Ticket prices:

Members: $15/child, $25/adult

Non-Members: $25/child, $35/adult