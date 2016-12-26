Photos: San Diego County Mountains - A Winter Wonderland

SAN DIEGO - A winter storm gave San Diegans a white Christmas in the mountain communities. Mount Laguna and Julian received several inches of snow during Saturday’s storm.

If you didn’t make it to the mountains over the weekend, here are some viewer-submitted photos that show the snowy beauty:

(Location: Laguna Mountain. Courtesy: John & Tom Laguna Mountain Lodge)

(Location: Laguna Mountain. Courtesy: John & Tom Laguna Mountain Lodge)

(Location: Mount Laguna. Courtesy: Lisa D.)

(Location: Mount Laguna. Courtesy: Lisa D.)

(Location: Mount Laguna. Courtesy: Jahaziel R.)

(Location: Julian. Courtesy: Susana M.)

(Location: Highway 79. Courtesy: Susana M.)

(Location: Julian. Courtesy: Sarah L.)

(Location: Julian. Courtesy: Sarah L.)