Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Child on Christmas Eve -- - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Third Child on Christmas Eve -- Find Out His Name!

Updated: Dec 26, 2016 12:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.