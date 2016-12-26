Vandals cause $400K in damages to car dealership in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Vandals targeted dozens of cars at Mossy Infiniti in Oceanside over the holiday weekend leaving an estimated $400,000 in damages.

At least 31 brand new vehicles were damaged, each valued at about $50,000.

The vandal or vandals scratched and punctured the bodies of the vehicles as well as slashed tires and destroyed electronics.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera.

"It's like a punch in the gut. I mean, it's almost half of our inventory at least," says Mossy Infiniti executive Sean Hogan.

Most recently, the dealership has been involved in a contentious labor dispute.

Hogan says, "We were threatened last week that we would pay. Some other threats were made. We don't know if they were responsible for it. We're just hoping to catch the people that are."

Mossy is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the crime spree.