Small offshore quake shakes Malibu coast

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A minor offshore earthquake gave the Malibu coast an early morning wakeup call.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2:58 a.m. Tuesday quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3.

The quake's epicenter was under the ocean 5 miles west-southwest of Malibu.


