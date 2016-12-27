Julianne Moore Brings Lookalike Teenage Daughter to Knicks Game: - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Julianne Moore Brings Lookalike Teenage Daughter to Knicks Game: See the Pics!

Updated: Dec 27, 2016 7:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.