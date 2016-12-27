Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn

President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him: Stop, please just stop.
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet says he grew up on a farm with pigs. Stephen puts that claim to the test.
Stephen refuses to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand 'Goop,' whose magic healing stickers were called 'BS' by NASA.
Zoe Kazan can't promise that she was awake for the entirety of her recent role as a coma patient in 'The Big Sick.'
Sirius XM's 'My Favorite Song' host John Benjamin Hickey made a questionnaire for his guests to discover the soundtrack of their lives.
'Are You Anybody' author Jeffrey Tambor dressed as his 'Transparent' character, Mora Pfefferman, and went shopping at a mall to better understand the transgender experience.
BIG3 basketball league creator Ice Cube explains the genesis of his hip-hop nickname, then bestows one upon Stephen.