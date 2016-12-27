DUI blamed for fiery chain-reaction crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Drunk driving is being blamed for a fiery chain-reaction crash that left a man badly hurt on Interstate 5.

The CHP said a disabled white car was parked on the shoulder, when it was struck by an SUV.

The impact sent the white car back into the freeway lanes where it was hit again by a Toyota Prius.

The driver of the disabled car was outside the car at the time, but still badly injured.

Two good samaritans who were on a sidewalk nearby heard the crash and rushed to help out.

One of them commented on the crash:

"I was dragging the guy on the freeway over here to the side. I was sitting down with him, making sure he was still breathing, making sure he was still coherent, while my friend was checking the vehicle that was on flames for anybody else in the car."

The man who was hurt was taken to UCSD Medical Center.

Two people in the Prius suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of DUI.