Arrest made in Christmas Eve deadly shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 22-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting an acquaintance in Vista on Christmas Eve.

Detectives arrested Kevin Phan of Vista at a home near Buena Vista Park shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Phan allegedly shot Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon, also 22, for unknown reasons in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the victim mortally wounded in a parked car in the neighborhood near South Santa Fe Avenue and state Route 78.

Branon died at the scene.

"Detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting but can confirm that ... the victim and suspect were acquaintances,'' Lt. Dan Brislin said.

Phan was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

