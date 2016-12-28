Big Furry Hat: Holiday Edition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big Furry Hat: Holiday Edition

Posted: Updated:

Since both 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy Holidays' offend someone, henceforth the official season greeting is "may your winter feast be an orgy of delight."

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

