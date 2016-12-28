Holiday Break-In: Thief takes Pacific Beach woman's family keepsakes

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A Pacific Beach woman is asking for the public's help after a heartless thief broke into her storage space and stole her priceless family keepsakes over the holidays.

Julie Devine had invested in a heavy-duty lock for her storage space in her condo complex's garage, but it was not enough to deter a holiday thief who managed to breach the lock and break inside.

"Christmas Eve morning I came out and saw my door wide open. I saw a box cover lying on the floor," said Devine.

Inside the stored bins were items of value only to Julie. A trove of priceless family items - including Polish currency her grandfather gave her and irreplaceable photographs.

Among the photographs was a picture of Julie's father who passed away 15-years-ago. "The newspaper clipping from his obituary is on the back of the photo inside the frame, and that is gone because obviously it's 15 years ago. I am not going to get that newspaper back," she said.

She even lost her father's reading glasses - which she had kept for sentimental reasons.

"It was really important to me because my dad and me were really close," she said.

Items like her snowboard, however, went untouched. "I didn't think that that stuff would be a target. I'm a little confused why they took that stuff," she said.

Julie said she now keeps nothing of any value - sentimental or monetary - in her storage space.

While she is realistic, she does remain hopeful whoever did this will do the right thing and return those bins with her family mementos.