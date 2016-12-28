'Protect Betty White' campaign goes viral

(CBS 8) — After a year of notable celebrity deaths, a man in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has launched a campaign titled "Help Protect Betty White from 2016" on GoFundMe.com.

In the campaign's description, Demetrios Hrysikos says he will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe until 2017, "if she's okay with it."

Hrysikos notes that if he can't complete his mission, the money donated through the campaign will go to the Spartanburg Little Theater "to help craft new stars of stage and screen."

The campaign has exceeded its goal of raising $2,000.

RELATED COVERAGE: