3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat Miles from Shore: 'They Were - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat Miles from Shore: 'They Were Lucky They Had a Cell Signal'

Updated: Dec 28, 2016 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.