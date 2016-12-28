Stephen Stages An Art Intervention For James Franco

The star of 'Why Him' worked on over 60 projects in 2016, and admits to Stephen that he may a problem.
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet says he grew up on a farm with pigs. Stephen puts that claim to the test.
Stephen refuses to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand 'Goop,' whose magic healing stickers were called 'BS' by NASA.
Zoe Kazan can't promise that she was awake for the entirety of her recent role as a coma patient in 'The Big Sick.'
Sirius XM's 'My Favorite Song' host John Benjamin Hickey made a questionnaire for his guests to discover the soundtrack of their lives.
'Are You Anybody' author Jeffrey Tambor dressed as his 'Transparent' character, Mora Pfefferman, and went shopping at a mall to better understand the transgender experience.
BIG3 basketball league creator Ice Cube explains the genesis of his hip-hop nickname, then bestows one upon Stephen.
'The Big Sick' star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani remembers growing closer with his girlfriend's (now-wife's) parents while they found themselves together at the hospital.
'Rough Night' star Scarlett Johansson partied with a grandma named Geraldine who, as Reddit users pointed out, has old photos that look eerily identical to Scarlett.