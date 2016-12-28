Miramar Marine Corps squadron commander relieved of duties

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A commanding officer of a Marine Corps fighter attack squadron was fired Wednesday because of a loss of trust in his abilities.
Lt. Col. Wade Workman was relieved of his duties as commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA-232) based at Miramar Air Station in San Diego. He had been in the position since Jan. 15.
The decision was based on issues concerning the squadron's command climate, Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of the Marine Corps' 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement.
Workman could not be reached for comment.
Miramar Air Station spokesman Capt. Kurt Stahl said Workman "fostered an unhealthy command climate that negatively impacted trust within the unit that is critical to effective operations," but officials did not find any misconduct. He will be reassigned within the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquarters.
Workman has been a Marine pilot for nearly 20 years, according to! his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 1997 from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in computer science.
While many have been planning a Fourth of July BBQ or backyard party, many have racked their brain on how to entertain the kids while waiting for the fireworks.
Deborah Stallings-Stumm from SuperMoms360.com stopped by Morning Extra to share her ideas for the Fourth.
