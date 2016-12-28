San Diego International Auto Show kicks off Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The annual San Diego International Auto Show is scheduled to begin a five-day run Thursday at the Convention Center, featuring displays of new models and exotic vehicles, test drives and Camp Jeep, an interactive indoor off-road experience.

The first day of the show will showcase electric vehicles, financial incentives to buy them and charging stations. Auto show organizers estimated that more than 22,000 electric vehicles travel San Diego County roadways.

Among the many redesigned cars on display will be Acura MDX, GMC Acadia, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Buick Encore SUVs; Buick LaCrosse, Subaru Impreza, Cadillac XT5, Lincoln Continental, Mazda3 and Kia Cadenza sedans; Prius Prime plug-in hybrid and Honda Ridgeline and GMC Canyon Denali pickup trucks.



On display in the exotics section will be a 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Mulliner State Landaulette and a 1984 Rolls-Royce Corniche that's one of just three vehicles produced in the "lagoon blue" color.

Vehicles from the entertainment world like "Herbie the Love Bug," a "Knight Rider" 1982 Pontiac Firebird and General Lee Dodge Charger from the "Dukes of Hazzard" will also be part of the section.



Major automakers will offer test drives along the convention center's front and back driveways, and in Camp Jeep -- a 40,000-square-foot attraction that will let attendees put Jeep vehicles through off-road paces.

The auto show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.



General admission is $12. Military with identification and seniors 62 and older will pay $9, and children ages 7-12 will be admitted for $8. Youngsters 6 and under will get in free with a paid adult on Family Day -- Sunday -- which will feature appearances by "Captain America" and "Spiderman," games and other children's activities.