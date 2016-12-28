City Attorney to review Chargers security guard masturbating case

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - The case of a security guard accused of a sideline sex act during a game between the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium has been sent to the City Attorney's Office for review, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

The security guard was fired by Elite Security after video surfaced of him masturbating on the field only a few feet away from Chargers cheerleaders just before the Dec. 18 game.

A Lemon Grove woman recorded the video from the stands and posted it to her Facebook page Monday. The woman’s family confirmed that children were sitting next to them.

“So clearly Elite Security nor the San Diego Chargers care that they have a masturbating security guard at the game,” the woman posted on Facebook.

The woman said she saw the guard do it again near halftime, but someone yelled "Get your hands out of your pocket!"

A spokesman for the City Attorney's Office, Gerry Braun, said his office will review the case and decide whether to bring charges.

