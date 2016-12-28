Teen bicyclist involved in Christmas Eve crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified and re-united a teenager with his family after he was severely injured when a vehicle driven by a DUI suspect hit him in a Lincoln Park-area intersection on Christmas Eve.

As of this report, police have not released the name of the teen.

The 16-years-old was riding a mountain bike headed north on South 47th Street when he ran a red light at Imperial Avenue and was struck by a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling eastbound shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries. He was admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest and has not regained consciousness, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The motorist, 61-year-old Donnell Evans, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.