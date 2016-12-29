Search for women wanted in 7-Eleven money order scam in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8) - San Diego Sheriff's investigators are looking for two women who they say scammed a Vista 7-Eleven out of $1,000.

The crime took place on December 14th, but because they have not been able to identify the women they are now releasing video hoping the public can help.

According to detective Andy Julian, the two women - described as Middle Eastern - asked to buy four $500 money orders - $2,000 in total.

In the video, the women are seen placing the cash on the counter and as the clerk turns to get the orders the women steal half the money already paid.

"From watching the video and from talking to the manager, these people have done this before. She basically takes the stacks, puts one of the stacks back and hides the rest really quick. Then, she puts it in her purse - the $1,000," said detective Julian.

The clerk never recounted the money and therefore did not know she had been scammed - giving away $2,000 worth of money orders for just $1,000 in cash.

Within three hours the orders were gone.

"I've tracked the money orders up to Los Angeles where they have used to purchase an used car," said detective Julian.

According to officials, it is possible the Vista store hasn't been the only one to be hit. The suspects could be doing the same thing at stores all over the state, according to authorities.

"There's probably more victims out there and some of them may feel embarrassed or they just don't report it. I would like to know because I think these people are out there scamming multiple businesses out of thousands of dollars," said Julian.

One of the suspects was described as being 45-years-old, 5'1 and weighing about 190-pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, a black and gray blouse and a gray skirt. She had a tan and black purse and a white rectangular wallet.

Her companion was described as having red hair pulled back into a ponytail. She stands 5'2"tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, light blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes.

"My goal is to find them and give them justice," said detective Julian.

Detective Julian said the pair likely sold or passed on the money order to someone who did not know they were stolen.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or have information about this crime, call the Vista Sheriff's Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.