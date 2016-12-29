5-year-old child killed in Escondido mobile home fire

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A five-year-old girl was killed and several other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in a fire Thursday at a mobile home in Escondido.

The fire at the Greencrest mobile home park in the 500 block of West 15th Avenue was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to Escondido police.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they heard loud coughing coming from the back of the home. Crews broke through a rear window to rescue the people inside, which included a 10-year-old boy who was rushed to Rady Children's Hospital. CPR was performed during the transport.

"I saw them pull them out of the house and they said they heard him coughing. I saw them get him out. I saw them wheel him away and I was praying for the best for him," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

Seven adults were also rescued and rushed to the hospital, but their injuries were reportedly not life threatening.

"People were coming out of the windows with bare fee in their pajamas smelling like burnt plastic. It was awful," said the neighbor.

While the flames were extinguished, smoke was still smoldering as of 6:00 a.m.

The Fire Chief of Escondido reported there were two possible causes of the fire.

He said the fire was either caused by unattended candles or an electrical cord, connected to the lights on the Christmas tree, that sparked and caught fire.

With the blessing of the family, a family friend shared the photo below with CBS News 8, which shows the family and the little girl who died. She is wearing pink and is shown with her parents and two brothers.

She has been identified as Elizette Orosco.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. The family suffered a tragedy a few years ago around this time of year when the mother’s brother was killed in a car crash.

