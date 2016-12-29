Woman surrenders after 9-hour SWAT

Hundreds of thousands lined up around the San Diego Bay to take in the largest 4th of July fireworks show on the West Coast.
Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county for Independence Day, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Corey Kluber put on a record-breaking performance Tuesday night and still lost 1-0 to the San Diego Padres.
Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.
Every 4th of July, animals in Rancho Bernardo roll up their sleeves and then roll over - for a contest that's so patriotic not even our own Larry Himmel could resist.
Fireworks and Fourth of July are practically synonymous, but if you're thinking of firing up a few sparklers think twice: All consumer fireworks are illegal in the City and County of San Diego.
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.
Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.
When hosting the Independence Day BBQ, there's a ton of pressure on the one in charge of the grill. Cali Comfort BBQ and Valley Farm Market show you what to cook and how to cook it, so your guests leave knowing you're the grill master.