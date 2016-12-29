San Diego libraries' most checked out books of 2016

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins was the most popular adult book checked out in the San Diego County Library system for the second year in a row, the county reported Thursday.



The electronic version of the thriller was also the fourth-most checked out ebook.



The rest of the top 10 books were, in order, "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr; "Go Set a Watchman" by Harper Lee; "Rogue Lawyer" by John Grisham; "The Crossing" by Michael Connelly; "Memory Man" and "The Guilty" by David Baldacci; "Make Me: A Jack Reacher Novel" by Lee Child; "Tricky Twenty-Two: A Stephanie Plum Novel" by Janet Evanovich; and "X" by Sue Grafton.



Child's "Make Me" was the top ebook selection this year, followed by "Rogue Lawyer," "Me Before You" by Jojo Moyes, "The Girl on the Train" and "The Martian" by Andy Weir.



The movies checked out most often were "Bridge of Spies," "Into the Woods," "The Martian," "Mad Max Fury Road" and "Insurgent."



The San Diego County Library ranks first in the state and fifth in the U.S. for both the number of programs offered and attendance at those programs.



For attendance at children's programs, the library ranked first in the state and fourth nationally. Books in the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series by Jeff Kinney took 10 of the first 11 places for children's book checkouts, according to the library.