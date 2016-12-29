When Annette Benning, Warren Beatty & Jack Nicholson Visited a Stranger in Kansas

James asks Annette Benning about growing up in Kansas for a few years and learns the only time she's been back included an impromptu stop to her childhood home with Jack Nicholson and her husband, Warren Beatty.
As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.
James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.
James asks Dean Norris about playing a law enforcement agent 35 times in his career and if it comes in handy whenever he's pulled over by the police (it does).
James asks Alison Brie about her recent nuptials with Dave Franco and the experience of watching him in a sex scene in a recent film, and the group breaks down the difference between comedy sex scenes and sexy sex scenes.
James invites Seth Rogen to join him on pizza deliveries around Los Angeles offering customers a choice: stick with their pizza or take whatever is in the mystery pizza box, which includes stunts with Dominic Cooper.
James gives a sneak peek of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music with a preview of Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and the cast of "Girls Trip" doing some hardcore street marketing.
James fires fruit form a high-powered cannon at Iggy Azalea, Kate Mara, Jane Krakowski and Lily James, who are standing behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch and hold on to their martinis.
After Sofia Coppola tells James about her new film, "The Beguiled," she shares how the cast blew off steam - imagining a 1860s edition of 'Girls Gone Wild' starring Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst showing enough shoulder and ankle to make any Civil War soldier lose his mind.
When David Beckham and James Corden find each other at the same audition for James Bond, their unique approaches to the role create tension that threatens a friendship.