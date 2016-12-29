When Annette Benning, Warren Beatty & Jack Nicholson Visited a S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

When Annette Benning, Warren Beatty & Jack Nicholson Visited a Stranger in Kansas

Posted: Updated:

James asks Annette Benning about growing up in Kansas for a few years and learns the only time she's been back included an impromptu stop to her childhood home with Jack Nicholson and her husband, Warren Beatty.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

