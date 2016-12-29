Local grower putting the "rose" in Rose Parade

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — With 2017 just around the corner, plans are well underway for the annual Rose Parade.

That includes arranging the tens of thousands of flowers you will see aboard floats. Have you ever wondered where some of those flowers are grown?

In the fields of Fallbrook, spanning across more than 200 acres an array of flowers are grown and boxed one stem at a time.

Ismael Resendiz - also known as Mel - and his three brothers started Resendiz Brothers Flowers 17 years ago. They now grow and sell arrangements for people and events worldwide.

One of those events - the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena – is an annual celebration broadcast to millions.

This year, Resendiz Brothers is providing an estimated 2,500 flowers to floats sponsored by Miracle-Gro, the California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly Universities and the presidential vehicles.

This isn't the first time the company has been in the spotlight. Lasy year, Mel rode aboard the Miracle-Gro alongside some of his flowers.

Mel said he feels proud to see their flowers on the Rose Parade floats.

There have also been magazine articles and awards given out in the past - proof hard work pays off.

The Resendiz Brothers grow about 250 species of flowers, including some Ismael and his brothers created themselves, including a hybrid called "Andrea."

Ismael likes experimenting and said his four decades of experience make it hard not to.

Even after all that time -Ismael still appreciates the beauty in what he does.He hopes others will too - especially when they see his product broadcast on Monday.