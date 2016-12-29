100-year-old checks skydiving off his bucket list - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

100-year-old checks skydiving off his bucket list

Video Report By Dominic Garcia, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) —   Johnny Picco turns 100 years old this week and Thursday he fulfilled his dream of jumping out of a plane. 

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia spent the day with Picco and shares more on the inspiring centenarian in a "Your Stories" report above.

