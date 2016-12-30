11 Unanswered Questions From 2016: Kim Kardashian's Return to th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

11 Unanswered Questions From 2016: Kim Kardashian's Return to the Spotlight, 'Becky With the Good Hair' and More

Updated: Dec 30, 2016 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.