Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in an Elevator On His Way to New Year's Eve Ball

Oklahoma police officer Jody Thompson wasn't on duty when the child abuse call came in, but the details broke his heart.
Two Boston-area children plunged from windows in separate apartment buildings, leaving one dead and the other unscathed, authorities said.
An Alabama couple was arrested after deputies said their 18-month-old foster child was found “malnourished.”
A California drug dealer has been convicted of killing a Hollywood TV executive and burying him in a shallow grave.
The heirs of a Florida man who hid his late wife’s body in a freezer for eight years so he could collect her Social Security benefits have repaid the money he took, authorities say.
A bald eagle is being treated for injuries in the nation’s capital, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut took home his 10th Mustard Belt after winning his second consecutive Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York's Coney Island, breaking his own record in the storied Independence Day competition.
Serena Williams was back on the court Monday, cradling her baby bump while admitting she misses being a part of the Wimbledon action.
Oklahoma cop Jody Thompson wasn't even on duty when the child abuse call came in, but he nonetheless rushed in to help.