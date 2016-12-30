Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer quits over Trump inaugural

As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.
James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.
Dairy farmers want U.S. regulators to banish the term "soy milk," but documents show even government agencies haven't always agreed on what to call such drinks.
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet says he grew up on a farm with pigs. Stephen puts that claim to the test.
Stephen refuses to be outdone by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand 'Goop,' whose magic healing stickers were called 'BS' by NASA.
Zoe Kazan can't promise that she was awake for the entirety of her recent role as a coma patient in 'The Big Sick.'
Sirius XM's 'My Favorite Song' host John Benjamin Hickey made a questionnaire for his guests to discover the soundtrack of their lives.
'Are You Anybody' author Jeffrey Tambor dressed as his 'Transparent' character, Mora Pfefferman, and went shopping at a mall to better understand the transgender experience.