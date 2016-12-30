CBS8.com's most viewed local stories of 2016

"Sin Ship" uncovered along Coronado's beach
The recent El Niño storms and high waves have once again uncovered an old gambling ship that has been buried beneath the sand along the El Camino Tower of the Coronado Shores condos for more than 70 years.
Life-sized Noah's Ark replica to dock in San Diego
A life-size replica of the Bible's Noah's Ark - larger than a football field and holding 5,000 people - will eventually dock in Southern California, the director of a Pasadena-based Christian foundation said Wednesday.
Memorial for woman killed after tree falls on car in Pacific Beach
A huge crowd of friends and loved ones packed Kate Sessions Park on Saturday afternoon to cherish the life of one gone too soon.
Protests continue in El Cajon after deadly officer-involved shooting
Several hundred people are marching thru the streets of downtown El Cajon, California, after a rally to honor the memory of an unarmed black man fatally shot by police.
Shark sightings prompt closure of 2 Southern California beaches
A two-mile stretch of Orange County shoreline remains closed after several large sharks were spotted.
Mysterious 'fireball' lights up sky overnight
A 'fireball' of some kind was caught streaking across the San Diego sky overnight.
SDPD interviews woman who recorded Chargers security guard masturbating
San Diego police are investigating a security guard caught on tape apparently masturbating on the field at Sunday's Chargers-Raiders NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium.
Heightened earthquake alert issued for Southern California
Southern California residents should remain on heightened alert until Friday for the increased possibility of a major earthquake, officials said.
Underground Discovery: Hidden tunnels under a San Diego community
It had been an "urban myth" to some, the whereabouts of some hidden tunnels under San Diego.
Many voters don't know you need two stamps for mail-in ballots
If you are sending in a mail-in ballot, you will need an additional 20 cents. The ballot is two pages, which means it will cost a total of 67 cents to mail it back, not the standard 47 cents.
Hundreds of thousands lined up around the San Diego Bay to take in the largest 4th of July fireworks show on the West Coast.
Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county for Independence Day, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Corey Kluber put on a record-breaking performance Tuesday night and still lost 1-0 to the San Diego Padres.
Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.
Every 4th of July, animals in Rancho Bernardo roll up their sleeves and then roll over - for a contest that's so patriotic not even our own Larry Himmel could resist.
Fireworks and Fourth of July are practically synonymous, but if you're thinking of firing up a few sparklers think twice: All consumer fireworks are illegal in the City and County of San Diego.
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.
Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.
When hosting the Independence Day BBQ, there's a ton of pressure on the one in charge of the grill. Cali Comfort BBQ and Valley Farm Market show you what to cook and how to cook it, so your guests leave knowing you're the grill master.