CBS8.com's most viewed local stories of 2016

"Sin Ship" uncovered along Coronado's beach

The recent El Niño storms and high waves have once again uncovered an old gambling ship that has been buried beneath the sand along the El Camino Tower of the Coronado Shores condos for more than 70 years. Click here to read the story >>



Life-sized Noah's Ark replica to dock in San Diego

A life-size replica of the Bible's Noah's Ark - larger than a football field and holding 5,000 people - will eventually dock in Southern California, the director of a Pasadena-based Christian foundation said Wednesday. Click here to read the story >>



Memorial for woman killed after tree falls on car in Pacific Beach

A huge crowd of friends and loved ones packed Kate Sessions Park on Saturday afternoon to cherish the life of one gone too soon. Click here to read the story >>



Protests continue in El Cajon after deadly officer-involved shooting

Several hundred people are marching thru the streets of downtown El Cajon, California, after a rally to honor the memory of an unarmed black man fatally shot by police. Click here to read the story >>



Shark sightings prompt closure of 2 Southern California beaches

A two-mile stretch of Orange County shoreline remains closed after several large sharks were spotted. Click here to read the story >>



Mysterious 'fireball' lights up sky overnight

A 'fireball' of some kind was caught streaking across the San Diego sky overnight. Click here to read the story >>



SDPD interviews woman who recorded Chargers security guard masturbating

San Diego police are investigating a security guard caught on tape apparently masturbating on the field at Sunday’s Chargers-Raiders NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium. Click here to read the story >>



Heightened earthquake alert issued for Southern California

Southern California residents should remain on heightened alert until Friday for the increased possibility of a major earthquake, officials said. Click here to read the story >>



Underground Discovery: Hidden tunnels under a San Diego community

It had been an "urban myth" to some, the whereabouts of some hidden tunnels under San Diego. Click here to read the story >>



Many voters don't know you need two stamps for mail-in ballots

If you are sending in a mail-in ballot, you will need an additional 20 cents. The ballot is two pages, which means it will cost a total of 67 cents to mail it back, not the standard 47 cents. Click here to read the story >>