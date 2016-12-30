San Diego organ donor honored in Rose Parade

Scripps Ranch school officials did an about-face Wednesday night as the district issued an apology over a testing mistake.
If you think umpiring a game is as simple as calling balls and strikes, think again... While preps are made by the grounds crew, Chris Rutz prepares the officiating crew. News 8's John Howard reports with more of Chris journey to the Little League World Series.
Every holiday, the Salvation Army asks the community to drop a few dollars in their red kettles. On Wednesday, those same pots were filled with ping pong balls.
Drones are becoming more and more popular with amateur pilots and photographers, but they can cause problems when they are flown over things like wildfires or crime scenes. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports on the new technology that could shut down unauthorized drones from the sky.
People all over San Diego County enjoyed the many fireworks shows that were put on for the Fourth of July, but some pets did not.
A documented gang member wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant was fatally shot by a deputy Wednesday at the end of a foot chase through a residential North County neighborhood, authorities reported.
The kids are out of school, but that doesn't mean they have to put the brakes on learning over the summer. Why not make it fun for them? Wednesday morning, Cosmic Curtis from Mad Science and Maleah - a scientist-in-training - visited Morning Extra to show us how.
The 2017 San Diego County Fair came to a close Tuesday and fair officials have shared some interesting stats from this year's festivities.