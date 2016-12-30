San Diego organ donor honored in Rose Parade

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Spring Valley man will be honored and remembered in the Rose Parade on Monday after his organs, tissue and cornea helped save the lives of others.

Long time Navy veteran John O'Laughlin would not consider himself a hero for his life-saving gifts, but his organ recipients do. He died in 2013, from a brain aneurysm.

"He was wonderful. He was an absolutely wonderful partner," said Sofia O'Laughlin, John's wife.

The 61-year-old's passing gave new life to so many, and he will be one of 60 donors being honored in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Their floragraphs will be placed on the sails of the Catamaran.

Sofia said the incredible gift of life is what John would have wanted to give, and for her, Pappa John, as she called him, lives on.

John's passing saved the lives of three people. He also helped 50 more as a tissue donor and gave sight to two people.

Sofia has now become a donor and is on a mission to get others to do the same.

You can become a donor by registering online. It is also recommended that you talk to your family so they are aware of your wishes.