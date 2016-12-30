Trees for Goats: Christmas tree request really gets viewers' goa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trees for Goats: Christmas tree request really gets viewers' goat

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Instead of taking Christmas trees to a recycling center, a Campo man asked the public to give him their trees so he can feed them to his goats.

On Friday, the rain did not deter Ryan Pappas from his mission - to gather as many Christmas tree as possible to feed his goats.

"It's been nonstop calls, texts, emails, Facebook messages - probably almost like 3,000," said Pappas.

People from Escondido to La Mesa, to downtown have reached out to Pappas.

Liza Zinola saw Ryan's story on CBS News 8 and reached out to him. "I thought it was great piece and I was really impressed by your ingenuity," she said.

Pappas is doing his best to respond to all the phone calls and text messages.

"The goats are overwhelmed. They are going to have so much to eat. I just want to thank everybody for their support," he said.

The public can get in touch with Ryan through his Facebook page.

