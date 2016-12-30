Boy injured in deadly Escondido house fire declared brain dead

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A second child has died from a pre-dawn mobile home fire Thursday in Escondido that might have been sparked by a candle or Christmas lights.



Diego Flores-Vidal, 11, was pronounced brain dead Friday at the UC San Diego Medical Center Burn Unit, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. His 5-year-old niece died at the scene. Her name was not released.



Four other children and three adults were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and were expected to make full recoveries. The home was destroyed.



The adults made several trips in an attempt to remove all the children from the home, however Flores and another child were unaccounted for when first responders arrived, according to the Medical Examiner.



The boy was transported to Palomar Medical Center and then UCSD Medical Center, where his condition continued to decline.



The blaze in the 500 block of West 15th Avenue was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Escondido Fire Department. It took more than 40 firefighters from Escondido, San Marcos and Vista about 35 minutes to put out the fire.



Escondido Fire Chief Russ Knowles said the official cause of the blaze was undetermined, but it may have been sparked by an electrical failure or a candle near a Christmas tree. No smoke detectors were found in the home.

More than $45,000 had been donated to the Flores family's GoFundMe.com page as of early this afternoon, surpassing the $30,000 goal.

If you would like to donate, there is also a Chase bank account set up in Sandra Flores' name. Just stop by the Chase in the Felicita Plaza in Escondido to make a donation.

