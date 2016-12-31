Local lightsaber tribute for Carrie Fisher

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8/ AP) - Carrie Fisher was a force to be reckoned with onscreen and off. On Friday night local "Star Wars" fans remembered the iconic actress with a lightsaber tribute in Escondido.

Fisher died Tuesday after falling ill aboard a flight last week. She was 60.

Fisher, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport. Her family gave no details on the emergency, but media reports said she had suffered a heart attack.

Fisher made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo." She also appeared in "Austin Powers," ''The Blues Brothers," ''Charlie's Angels," ''Hannah and Her Sisters," ''Scream 3" and "When Harry Met Sally."

But Fisher is best remembered as the headstrong Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" in 1977, her hair styled in futuristic braided buns. She uttered the immortal phrase "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."

She reprised the role in Episode VII of the series, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in the newest installment, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

"She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved," ''Star Wars" creator George Lucas said in a statement.

Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at 13, used LSD by 21 and was diagnosed as bipolar at 24. She was treated with electroshock therapy and medication.

Fisher starred with her mother in a documentary set to air on HBO in 2017. "Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

She endeared herself to the social-media generation with her quirky tweets, laden with crazy keyboard symbols and colorful typefaces.

Friday's vigil also honored Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynold, who died just one day after her daughter.

A joint funeral is being planned with the possibility of a public memorial. The two stars will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.