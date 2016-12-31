Eagle Cam Watch: Harriet and M15's first eaglet hatches

Bald eagle Harriet and her mate M15's first eaglet on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam hatched Saturday morning.

The first spotting of the eaglet was around 7:30 a.m., when both eagles were at the nest. The eaglet was almost fully out of his or her shell.

A second egg has yet to begin hatching.

The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, and the eagles, along with thousands of online viewers, have been patiently awaiting the eaglets' debut.

This is the second hatching for the pair since 2015, and the fifth for Harriett. Over 16 million people tuned in to watch Harriett and her first partner, Ozzie, raise their first pair of eaglets!

While eagles do mate for life, if one partner dies, the other will not hesitate to find a new partner to bond with. Ozzie passed away in 2015 after sustaining injuries fighting another eagle.

The eaglets will stay in the nest for 12-14 weeks until they are ready to "fledge," or stretch their wings for their first flight.

Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest.

For more information on Harriett, M15, and their fledgling family, click here!

View the Eagle Cam via Youtube here.